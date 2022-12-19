Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.