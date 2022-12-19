WhiteCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.59 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $44.59 million and approximately $701,995.80 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00375706 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00031241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017721 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000463 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,599,770 coins and its circulating supply is 762,132,003 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

