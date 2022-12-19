WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0541 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $706,638.60 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00379701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022518 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017691 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000461 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,595,080 coins and its circulating supply is 762,127,313 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

