Williams Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,713 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 0.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $91.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

