Williams Financial LLC Invests $3.52 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 941.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:EFG opened at $84.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.