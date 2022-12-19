Williams Financial LLC Purchases 138,332 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 562.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,332 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Williams Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

