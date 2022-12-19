Winston H. Hickox Buys 7,905 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox purchased 7,905 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,315.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,172.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,976. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 6.9% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadiz Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

