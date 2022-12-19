WOO Network (WOO) One Day Volume Reaches $8.61 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $145.09 million and $8.61 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $896.30 or 0.05363587 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00489670 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,848.35 or 0.29013192 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,098,772 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

