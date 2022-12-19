Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Barbara A. Larson Sells 904 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Workday Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $5.18 on Monday, hitting $170.04. 2,168,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -137.79 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $280.91.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

