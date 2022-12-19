Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0325 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $55.74 million and approximately $166,731.69 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $879.33 or 0.05295506 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00485779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.42 or 0.28782653 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,002,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,812,407 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,953,301 with 1,714,763,618 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03258426 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30,912.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

