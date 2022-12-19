XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $320.40 million and $540,749.08 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $866.94 or 0.05279927 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00489242 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.67 or 0.28987858 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars.

