xSUSHI Price Tops $1.34 on Top Exchanges (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00008018 BTC on popular exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $11,931.91 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

