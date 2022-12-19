Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 3.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 410,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $525.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yalla Group by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 576,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Yalla Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Yalla Group by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 522,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 437,355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yalla Group by 5,338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 266,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.