YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

