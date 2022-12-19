YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 22,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,249,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on YPF. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,375 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $7,279,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $4,367,000. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

