Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on YUM. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $129.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

