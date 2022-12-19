Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 11%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares fell 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 3,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

