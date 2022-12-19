Zcash Tops One Day Volume of $46.42 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $682.19 million and approximately $46.42 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.76 or 0.00257804 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00078967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00050977 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,952,306 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

