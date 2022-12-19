Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $44.24

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Zcash has a total market cap of $705.50 million and approximately $40.94 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $44.24 or 0.00264389 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00080483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00051524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,947,488 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.