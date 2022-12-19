Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 8,318.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,607 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.70% of Zendesk worth $65,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 16.7% in the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,121,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zendesk

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,775. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.