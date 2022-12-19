Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.39

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 30714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -198.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,653,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

