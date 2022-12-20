0x (ZRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $140.84 Million

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $140.84 million and $10.10 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

