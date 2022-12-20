146,000 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Zillow Group comprises about 1.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Z opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

