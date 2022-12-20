150,136 Shares in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Acquired by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Lilium makes up about 0.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Lilium as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lilium by 53.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 123,620 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lilium by 250.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

LILM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

LILM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,939. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

