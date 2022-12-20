1eco Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.16 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One 1eco token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00005017 BTC on exchanges. 1eco has a total market cap of $59.16 million and $1,055.90 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1eco

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

