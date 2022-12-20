3,421 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

