3,540 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 185.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $239,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Nasdaq by 219.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 200.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,266,150. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

