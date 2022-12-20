6,190 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $77.60. 2,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,611. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

