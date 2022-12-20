69,313 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 69,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

BLV stock opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

