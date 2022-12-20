AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stake Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.42% of AAR worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at $111,660.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR Price Performance

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. 1,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

See Also

