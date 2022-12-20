ABCMETA Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $38.89 million and approximately $15,373.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013539 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040966 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00226983 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00046249 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,757.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

