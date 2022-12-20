Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.40

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIGGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON ADIG opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.69. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.27).

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust (LON:ADIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.