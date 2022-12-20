Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.40

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON ADIG opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.69. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.27).

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

