ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $57.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of research firms have commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 23.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $838,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.