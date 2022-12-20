Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of ACN opened at $257.86 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $162.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

