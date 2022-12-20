Ace Cash Trading Down 12.2% This Week (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Ace Cash has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. Ace Cash has a market cap of $61.52 million and $1,130.89 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ace Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $890.99 or 0.05296244 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00500590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.75 or 0.29660212 BTC.

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.30699058 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,168.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.