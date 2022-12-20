Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.99 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

