Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $380.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.40. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,411 shares of company stock worth $7,651,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

