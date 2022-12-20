ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,142,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on ADS-TEC Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
