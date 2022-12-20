AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 152,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Insider Activity
AdvanSix Price Performance
Shares of ASIX opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.80. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.