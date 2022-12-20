AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 152,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

AdvanSix Price Performance

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,850. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.80. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.