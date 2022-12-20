Aergo (AERGO) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Aergo (AERGO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges. Aergo has a market cap of $42.30 million and $3.22 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aergo Profile

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

