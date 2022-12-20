Ag Growth International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$43.75 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$826.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.80.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$402.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 4.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.38.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

