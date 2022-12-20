AHL Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.96.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

