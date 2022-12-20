AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,177,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 362,947 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

