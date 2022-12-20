Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys $25,010.58 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.07 per share, with a total value of $25,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,704.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.11 per share, with a total value of $25,022.34.

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15.

On Monday, December 12th, F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $84.50. 1,218,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.