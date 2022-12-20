Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,534,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 677,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

