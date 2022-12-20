Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 270,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,315,000 after buying an additional 211,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.61.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.