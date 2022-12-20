Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,682,000 after buying an additional 115,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,916,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $191.03. 35,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

