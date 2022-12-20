Algorand Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.50 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $70.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00070043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021358 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,357,817,490 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,427,064 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

