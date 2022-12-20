Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.84

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Separately, Citigroup cut Amada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

