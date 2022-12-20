American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.81.
American Tower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $209.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.84. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
American Tower Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower
In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
